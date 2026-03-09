(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ivy Sting IV | NGC2 | CPE ISW Summary

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2026

    Video by Shawn Nesaw 

    Capability Program Executive - Intelligence, Electronic Warfare & Sensors

    Ivy Sting 4 continued to build on previous Ivy Sting events by integrating maneuver forces, fires, and digital command-and-control systems to improve coordination during distributed operations. CPE ISW systems at Ivy Sting included TLS Manpack, S2AS, AIDP, and EWPMT-X.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.10.2026 14:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 999050
    VIRIN: 260204-A-BA022-4489
    Filename: DOD_111568362
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ivy Sting IV | NGC2 | CPE ISW Summary, by Shawn Nesaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Carson
    NGC2
    electromagnetic warfare
    4ID
    S2AS
    TLS Manpack

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video