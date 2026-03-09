U.S. Space Force Combat Forces Command Mission Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/999048" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Step inside the core of America’s space warfighting enterprise with the U.S. Space Force Combat Forces Command (CFC). This mission video showcases how Guardians deliver ready, combat-credible space forces to protect the nation and ensure freedom of action in the space domain. From missile warning and space domain awareness to orbital warfare, satellite communications, cyber defense, and global command and control, CFC unifies combat power and operational expertise to deter aggression and respond at a moment’s notice. Featuring real Guardians, real missions, and real impacts across the world, this video highlights the dedication, innovation, and discipline that define the Space Force’s commitment to securing the ultimate high ground. (U.S. Space Force video by John Ayre)