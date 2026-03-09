(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Space Force Combat Forces Command Mission Video

    COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2026

    Video by John Ayre 

    U.S. Space Force Combat Forces Command

    Step inside the core of America’s space warfighting enterprise with the U.S. Space Force Combat Forces Command (CFC). This mission video showcases how Guardians deliver ready, combat-credible space forces to protect the nation and ensure freedom of action in the space domain. From missile warning and space domain awareness to orbital warfare, satellite communications, cyber defense, and global command and control, CFC unifies combat power and operational expertise to deter aggression and respond at a moment’s notice. Featuring real Guardians, real missions, and real impacts across the world, this video highlights the dedication, innovation, and discipline that define the Space Force’s commitment to securing the ultimate high ground. (U.S. Space Force video by John Ayre)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2026
    Date Posted: 03.10.2026 14:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 999048
    VIRIN: 260310-F-TD082-1001
    Filename: DOD_111568313
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: COLORADO, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Space Force Combat Forces Command Mission Video, by John Ayre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

