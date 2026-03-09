(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Allies Across the Ocean - Trailer

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    03.10.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tristan Biese, Airman 1st Class Kassandra Karel and Samuel Morse

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    The relationships we need in crisis are made in times of peace. This video is a trailer for the video production "Allies Across the Ocean" which chronicles the relationship between Yokota Air Base, just outside Tokyo, with the surrounding community. Hear from community and Japan Air Self-Defense Force members about the allied support through Operation Tomodachi, the relief effort following the Great Tohoku Earthquake and subsequent tsunami and Fukushima Daichi Power Plant disaster in 2011. See community spirit as Yokota AB Airmen come together to carry a Mikoshi portable shrine in the Fussa Tanabata Festival for the first time since the COVID pandemic. And learn how the bonds of friendship between the base and community allow both to prosper now, and for many years to come. (U.S. Air Force video production by Sam Morse, Staff Sgt. Tristan Biese, Airman 1st Class Kassandra Karel, and Yasuo Osakabe)

    The full production will release March 12, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2026
    Date Posted: 03.10.2026 15:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 999036
    VIRIN: 260310-F-F3230-4001
    PIN: 250034
    Filename: DOD_111568091
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Operation Tomodachi
    community
    Festival
    Japan Self-Defense Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video