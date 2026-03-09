Allies Across the Ocean - Trailer

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The relationships we need in crisis are made in times of peace. This video is a trailer for the video production "Allies Across the Ocean" which chronicles the relationship between Yokota Air Base, just outside Tokyo, with the surrounding community. Hear from community and Japan Air Self-Defense Force members about the allied support through Operation Tomodachi, the relief effort following the Great Tohoku Earthquake and subsequent tsunami and Fukushima Daichi Power Plant disaster in 2011. See community spirit as Yokota AB Airmen come together to carry a Mikoshi portable shrine in the Fussa Tanabata Festival for the first time since the COVID pandemic. And learn how the bonds of friendship between the base and community allow both to prosper now, and for many years to come. (U.S. Air Force video production by Sam Morse, Staff Sgt. Tristan Biese, Airman 1st Class Kassandra Karel, and Yasuo Osakabe)



The full production will release March 12, 2026.