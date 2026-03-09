(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Unspoken Injury

    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2026

    Video by Jorge Gomez  

    Irwin Army Community Hospital

    Do you ever experience leakage when you run, jump, or even laugh? Or deal with persistent pelvic pain that no one seems to have an answer for? You're not alone, and it's a topic we need to talk about.

    For many, including our Active-Duty Soldiers, these symptoms are a frustrating reality that can impact everything from mission readiness to daily life. There's a solution that can help you regain control and live without pain or leakage?

    Dr. Bella Hostak, a physical therapist at Irwin Army Community Hospital, shares a story of a patient who found relief after 10 years of chronic symptoms and explains how pelvic floor therapy is helping both men and women at Fort Riley get back to their lives.

    Don't let embarrassment or a lack of awareness keep you from seeking help. Learn more about this life-changing specialty available right here at IACH.

    Music title "Solace" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2026
    Date Posted: 03.10.2026 13:20
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 999035
    VIRIN: 260310-D-JU906-1000
    Filename: DOD_111568074
    Length: 00:03:49
    Location: FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    TAGS

    physical therapy
    pelvic floor
    incontinence
    pelvic pain

