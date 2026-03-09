Unspoken Injury

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/999035" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Do you ever experience leakage when you run, jump, or even laugh? Or deal with persistent pelvic pain that no one seems to have an answer for? You're not alone, and it's a topic we need to talk about.



For many, including our Active-Duty Soldiers, these symptoms are a frustrating reality that can impact everything from mission readiness to daily life. There's a solution that can help you regain control and live without pain or leakage?



Dr. Bella Hostak, a physical therapist at Irwin Army Community Hospital, shares a story of a patient who found relief after 10 years of chronic symptoms and explains how pelvic floor therapy is helping both men and women at Fort Riley get back to their lives.



Don't let embarrassment or a lack of awareness keep you from seeking help. Learn more about this life-changing specialty available right here at IACH.



Music title "Solace" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0