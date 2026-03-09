video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines, U.S. Soldiers and Filipino role players participate in a 1st Civil Affairs Group field exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 19-20, 2026. The joint field exercise immersed civil affairs Marines from 1st CAG and civil affairs soldiers from Delta Company, 425th Civil Affairs Battalion in a hyper-realistic environment, enhancing joint interoperability and increasing readiness to operate effectively with civilian populations across the spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Max Arellano)



