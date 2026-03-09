(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2026 Joint Critical Care Field Training Exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.25.2026

    Video by James Camillocci 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CAMP BULLIS, Texas (March 9, 2026) – Soldiers and Airmen participated in a Joint Critical Care Field Training Exercise at Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis Feb. 25-26 to enhance the clinical and tactical skills of critical care staff at Brooke Army Medical Center.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.10.2026 11:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 999019
    VIRIN: 260225-O-NB001-2818
    Filename: DOD_111567859
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2026 Joint Critical Care Field Training Exercise, by James Camillocci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Joint Critical Care Exercise prepares Soldiers, Airmen to deploy

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CAMP BULLIS
    Joint Critical Care Field Training Exercise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video