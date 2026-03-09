(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Dover AFB Honor Guard: Initial training

    DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Liberty Kuhn 

    436th Airlift Wing

    Members of the Dover Air Force Base Honor Guard discuss training and experiences while in Honor Guard at Dover AFB, Delaware, Mar. 4, 2026. Honor Guard training is two weeks long, teaching flag-folding, firing rifles, unique facing movements and carrying caskets as a team. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Liberty Kuhn)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.10.2026 10:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 999006
    VIRIN: 260304-F-HB412-1001
    Filename: DOD_111567593
    Length: 00:04:17
    Location: DELAWARE, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Dover AFB Honor Guard: Initial training, by A1C Liberty Kuhn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Mobility Command
    Dover Air Force Base
    436th Airlift Wing
    US Air Force Honor Guard
    Honor Guard

