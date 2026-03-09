CORE26 | U.S. Marines Drive a Long Range Convoy in Norway "First Stick"

U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 6, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, drive a long-range convoy in Narvik, Norway, March 8, 2026. The Marines in the convoy drove from Setermoen past Narvik, Norway, during exercise Cold Response 26. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Gunnery Sgt. Donato Maffin)
|03.07.2026
|03.10.2026 11:01
|B-Roll
|999002
|260308-M-VF398-1001
|DOD_111567541
|00:02:06
|NARVIK, NO
|3
|3
