Mission Command: Reps and Sets

Air University’s Squadron Officer School and Senior Non-Commissioned Officer Academy collaborated in a team-building exercise. Officers and Enlisted service members were intermingled together into teams to work through challenges designed to reinforce strategic concepts they'll need to be familiar with when they return to their operational missions. One of the main learning objectives for this event was hands-on experience with Mission Command. (U.S. Air Force video by Robert Dantzler)





