    Mission Command: Reps and Sets

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2026

    Video by Robert Dantzler    

    Air University Public Affairs

    Air University’s Squadron Officer School and Senior Non-Commissioned Officer Academy collaborated in a team-building exercise. Officers and Enlisted service members were intermingled together into teams to work through challenges designed to reinforce strategic concepts they'll need to be familiar with when they return to their operational missions. One of the main learning objectives for this event was hands-on experience with Mission Command. (U.S. Air Force video by Robert Dantzler)


    Date Taken: 03.05.2026
    Date Posted: 03.10.2026 09:54
    mission command
    Squadron Officer School
    Senior Non-commissioned Officer Academy

