Air University’s Squadron Officer School and Senior Non-Commissioned Officer Academy collaborated in a team-building exercise. Officers and Enlisted service members were intermingled together into teams to work through challenges designed to reinforce strategic concepts they'll need to be familiar with when they return to their operational missions. One of the main learning objectives for this event was hands-on experience with Mission Command. (U.S. Air Force video by Robert Dantzler)
Music licensed through Envato Elements
Item Title: Cinematic Ambient
Item ID: 4YPRAVQ
Author username: Nstring
Licensee: 42d Air Base Wing Public Affairs
Item License Code: QPSUMEN5XG
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2026 09:54
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|998998
|VIRIN:
|260305-F-LO387-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111567462
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mission Command: Reps and Sets, by Robert Dantzler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.