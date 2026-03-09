(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hegseth, Caine Hold Press Conference

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.10.2026

    Courtesy Video

    War.gov         

    Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Air Force Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, conduct a press conference at the Pentagon, March 10, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2026
    Date Posted: 03.10.2026 08:58
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 998995
    Filename: DOD_111567293
    Length: 00:30:02
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 13
    High-Res. Downloads: 13

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hegseth, Caine Hold Press Conference, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    Defense on Demand
    secdefhegseth

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video