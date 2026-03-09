(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Patriot Forge 2026 Begins

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DOBBINS AIR RESERVE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2026

    Video by Christopher Wilson 

    10th Air Force

    Clips from 482FW "Makos" deploying for Patriot Forge 2026 Exercise

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2026
    Date Posted: 03.10.2026 08:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 998994
    VIRIN: 260307-D-FX991-5064
    Filename: DOD_111567281
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: DOBBINS AIR RESERVE BASE, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Patriot Forge 2026 Begins, by Christopher Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Homestead ARB
    Dobbins ARB
    482nd FW
    10th Air Force; Air Force Reserve Command;
    Patriot Forge

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video