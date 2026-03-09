U.S. Air Force security forces Airmen assigned to the 482d Security Forces Squadron from Homestead Air Reserve Base, construct a defensive fighting position during Exercise Patriot Forge 2026 at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Ga. on March 9, 2026. Air Force Reserve Airmen are ready to respond to any contingency, anytime, anywhere. Exercise Patriot Forge 26 demonstrates the capability of a highly trained and deployable force to support global operations. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt Christopher Bermudez)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2026 08:20
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|998992
|VIRIN:
|260309-F-KR213-2001
|PIN:
|260309
|Filename:
|DOD_111567248
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|DOBBINS AIR RESERVE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Patriot Forge 2026, by SSgt Christopher Bermudez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
