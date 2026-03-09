(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Exercise Patriot Forge 2026

    DOBBINS AIR RESERVE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Bermudez 

    482d Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 482d Fighter Wing from Homestead Air Reserve Base, are ready to respond to any contingency, anytime, anywhere. During Exercise Patriot Forge 2026 at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Ga., Air Force Reserve Airmen demonstrate the capability of a highly trained and deployable force to support global operations and surge capacity. (U.S. Air Force Video by 482d Fighter Wing Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2026
    Date Posted: 03.10.2026 08:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 998991
    VIRIN: 260308-F-KR213-2001
    PIN: 260308
    Filename: DOD_111567247
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: DOBBINS AIR RESERVE BASE, GEORGIA, US

    Exercise Patriot Forge

