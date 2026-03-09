130th Airlift Wing March UTA Recap

This past drill weekend was packed with activity! We handled March medical readiness, completed the diagnostic PT test, and still focused on the mission. Take a look at this brief recap of what we call MARCH MADNESS! (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Kaden Salmons)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2026 07:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|998990
|VIRIN:
|260308-Z-KF734-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111567224
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
