    130th Airlift Wing March UTA Recap

    CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Kaden Salmons 

    130th Airlift Wing

    This past drill weekend was packed with activity! We handled March medical readiness, completed the diagnostic PT test, and still focused on the mission. Take a look at this brief recap of what we call MARCH MADNESS! (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Kaden Salmons)

    130th Airlift Wing

