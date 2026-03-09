(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Spotlight: Lt Col Joseph Smathers

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    02.17.2026

    Video by Airman Teresa Figueroa 

    Regional Media Center - Japan

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Joseph Smathers, Orthopedic Surgeon with the 374th Surgical Operation Squadron, reflects on his impact on Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 18, 2026. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Teresa Figueroa)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2026
    Date Posted: 03.10.2026 02:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 998968
    VIRIN: 260218-F-WV613-8791
    Filename: DOD_111566960
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Spotlight: Lt Col Joseph Smathers, by Amn Teresa Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    spotlight
    Orthopedic Surgeon
    374th Surgical Operations Squadron
    AFN HQ

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video