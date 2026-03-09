Expeditionary Operations Training Group Conducts Open-Water Tests of Marine-Made Unmanned Vessels

U.S. Marines with Expeditionary Operations Training Group, III Marine Expeditionary Force, test custom-built unmanned surface vessels at Naval Base White Beach, Okinawa, Japan, March 9, 2026. The Marine made systems were evaluated by employing on-board communication systems on rubber rafts in varying sea states by analyzing different haul types and designs. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Giovanni Navarrette)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2026 01:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|998966
|VIRIN:
|260309-M-DY477-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111566913
|Length:
|00:03:03
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
