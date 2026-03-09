(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Expeditionary Operations Training Group Conducts Open-Water Tests of Marine-Made Unmanned Vessels

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.05.2026

    Video by Cpl. Giovanni Navarrette 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marines with Expeditionary Operations Training Group, III Marine Expeditionary Force, test custom-built unmanned surface vessels at Naval Base White Beach, Okinawa, Japan, March 9, 2026. The Marine made systems were evaluated by employing on-board communication systems on rubber rafts in varying sea states by analyzing different haul types and designs. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Giovanni Navarrette)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2026
    Date Posted: 03.10.2026 01:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 998966
    VIRIN: 260309-M-DY477-1001
    Filename: DOD_111566913
    Length: 00:03:03
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Vessel, Test, EOTG, USV, Unmanned, Open-Water

