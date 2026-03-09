(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    02.22.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski 

    AFN Sasebo

    YOKOSE FUEL TERMINAL, YOKOSE, Japan Gas Turbine Systems Technician Petty Officer 1st Class Jesus Garcia gives a shoutout back home onboard Yokose, Fuel Terminal Yokose, Japan, Feb. 23, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2026
    Date Posted: 03.10.2026 02:52
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 998961
    VIRIN: 260223-N-KW172-1001
    Filename: DOD_111566898
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, GSE1 Garcia Shoutout, by PO2 Grant Gorzocoski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Landing craft, air cushion (LCAC)
    NBU7
    shoutout
    CFAS
    America's 250th Anniversary

