War Memorial Dedication Ceremony held at War Memorial of Korea

On February 25th, 2026, guests and dignitaries gathered at the War Memorial of Korea in Seoul, South Korea, for a war memorial dedication ceremony. The event featured the unveiling of a new memorial honoring U.S. service members who have been killed or gone missing since the signing of the 1953 armistice. The ceremony also paid tribute to the legacy, sacrifices and the shared history of the U.S. - R.O.K Alliance. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. ZaBarr Jones)
