    War Memorial Dedication Ceremony held at War Memorial of Korea

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.24.2026

    Video by Sgt. ZaBarr Jones 

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    On February 25th, 2026, guests and dignitaries gathered at the War Memorial of Korea in Seoul, South Korea, for a war memorial dedication ceremony. The event featured the unveiling of a new memorial honoring U.S. service members who have been killed or gone missing since the signing of the 1953 armistice. The ceremony also paid tribute to the legacy, sacrifices and the shared history of the U.S. - R.O.K Alliance. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. ZaBarr Jones)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2026
    Date Posted: 03.09.2026 22:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 998958
    VIRIN: 260225-A-EE372-1001
    Filename: DOD_111566887
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, War Memorial Dedication Ceremony held at War Memorial of Korea, by SGT ZaBarr Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Indo-Pacific
    INDOPACOM
    South Korea

