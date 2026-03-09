Nearly 200 Soldiers from across the U.S. Army participate in Zero Day at the 2026 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships at Fort Benning, Georgia, on March 9. The competition tests service members' marksmanship, weapon proficiency, and tactical shooting skills across 13 rifle, pistol, and multigun matches during the week-long, live-fire event that is hosted annually by the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jose Rolando Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2026 21:24
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|998956
|VIRIN:
|260309-A-YY901-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111566826
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
