    Zero Day at the 2026 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships

    FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2026

    Video by Pfc. Jose Rolando Garcia 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    Nearly 200 Soldiers from across the U.S. Army participate in Zero Day at the 2026 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships at Fort Benning, Georgia, on March 9. The competition tests service members' marksmanship, weapon proficiency, and tactical shooting skills across 13 rifle, pistol, and multigun matches during the week-long, live-fire event that is hosted annually by the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jose Rolando Garcia)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2026
    Date Posted: 03.09.2026 21:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 998956
    VIRIN: 260309-A-YY901-2001
    Filename: DOD_111566826
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Zero Day at the 2026 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships, by PFC Jose Rolando Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AllArmy2026

