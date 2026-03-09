A Public Service Announcement (PSA) on the importance of using a seatbelt when driving vehicles at U.S. Army Garrison Camp Humphreys, South Korea, March 4, 2026. Promoting seatbelt use through a PSA is a force multiplier for military readiness by helping to preserve the health and well-being of personnel. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brianna Vetro)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2026 21:47
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|998952
|VIRIN:
|260304-F-KO637-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111566703
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, PSA: Seatbelt Safety, by A1C Brianna Vetro, identified by DVIDS
