    PSA: Seatbelt Safety

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.03.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Brianna Vetro 

    AFN Humphreys

    A Public Service Announcement (PSA) on the importance of using a seatbelt when driving vehicles at U.S. Army Garrison Camp Humphreys, South Korea, March 4, 2026. Promoting seatbelt use through a PSA is a force multiplier for military readiness by helping to preserve the health and well-being of personnel. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brianna Vetro)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2026
    Date Posted: 03.09.2026 21:47
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 998952
    VIRIN: 260304-F-KO637-1001
    Filename: DOD_111566703
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PSA: Seatbelt Safety, by A1C Brianna Vetro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

