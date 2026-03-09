(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Delta Company Table One Course of Fire

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2026

    Video by Cpl. Genaro Valdez-Sepulveda 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego           

    U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion conduct annual rifle training at Edson Range, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 3, 2026. The table one course of fire teaches recruits the fundamentals of marksmanship combat shooting positions, rifle carries, and safety. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Genaro I. Valdez-Sepulveda)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2026
    Date Posted: 03.10.2026 11:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 998951
    VIRIN: 260303-M-OL651-1001
    Filename: DOD_111566691
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Delta Company Table One Course of Fire, by Cpl Genaro Valdez-Sepulveda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MCRDSD, Marines, USMC, Delta Company, Table One, Recruit Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video