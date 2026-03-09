U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion conduct annual rifle training at Edson Range, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 3, 2026. The table one course of fire teaches recruits the fundamentals of marksmanship combat shooting positions, rifle carries, and safety. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Genaro I. Valdez-Sepulveda)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2026 11:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|998951
|VIRIN:
|260303-M-OL651-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111566691
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Delta Company Table One Course of Fire, by Cpl Genaro Valdez-Sepulveda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.