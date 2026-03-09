U.S. Marines operate at night with NATO Allies in Norway as part of cold weather training for exercise Cold Response 26. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. This reel was created on March 9, 2026. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Gunnery Sgt. Donato Maffin)
This product includes music generated by artificial intelligence using Suno. These AI-generated elements were reviewed and edited by relevant DOW personnel to verify appropriateness and compliance with DOW policies and guidance.
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2026 18:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|998950
|VIRIN:
|260309-M-VF398-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111566653
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|BARDUFOSS, TROMS, NO
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, CORE26 | Welcome to the High North | "This is Night in the Arctic" (Vertical), by GySgt Donato Maffin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.