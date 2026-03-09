(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CORE26 | U.S. Marine Maj. Gen. Joseph Sullivan Discusses the Purpose of Exercise Cold Response 26

    TROMS, NORWAY

    03.04.2026

    Video by Sgt. Noah Masog  

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Joseph Sullivan speaks during an interview in Sørreisa, Norway, Mar. 5, 2026. In the interview, Sullivan discussed the purpose of exercise Cold Response 26 and the importance of U.S. Marines training alongside NATO allies and European partners to strengthen interoperability and collective defense in the High North. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Noah Masog)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.09.2026 18:52
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:14:58
    Location: TROMS, NO

    Cold Response
    Shoulder to Shoulder
    Arctic Sentry
    Marines
    NATO
    USMC

