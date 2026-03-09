CORE26 | U.S. Marine Maj. Gen. Joseph Sullivan Discusses the Purpose of Exercise Cold Response 26

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Joseph Sullivan speaks during an interview in Sørreisa, Norway, Mar. 5, 2026. In the interview, Sullivan discussed the purpose of exercise Cold Response 26 and the importance of U.S. Marines training alongside NATO allies and European partners to strengthen interoperability and collective defense in the High North. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Noah Masog)