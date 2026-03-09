(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Trinidad and Tobago's Prime Minister visits SOUTHCOM

    DORAL, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2026

    Video by Spc. Juan Michel 

    U.S. Southern Command     

    Footage of Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar visit to U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) headquarters in Doral, Florida, March 9, 2026. Persad-Bissessar visited SOUTHCOM to meet with SOUTHCOM Commander Marine Gen. Francis L. Donovan and senior command leaders to discuss collaborative efforts to combat narco-terrorism and ongoing initiatives to strengthen the defense partnership between both nations. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Juan Michel SOUTHCOM Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2026
    Date Posted: 03.09.2026 17:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 998940
    VIRIN: 260309-A-VV734-1001
    Filename: DOD_111566549
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: DORAL, FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Trinidad and Tobago's Prime Minister visits SOUTHCOM, by SPC Juan Michel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Trinidad and Tobago's Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar visits SOUTHCOM

