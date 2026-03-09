Trinidad and Tobago's Prime Minister visits SOUTHCOM

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Footage of Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar visit to U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) headquarters in Doral, Florida, March 9, 2026. Persad-Bissessar visited SOUTHCOM to meet with SOUTHCOM Commander Marine Gen. Francis L. Donovan and senior command leaders to discuss collaborative efforts to combat narco-terrorism and ongoing initiatives to strengthen the defense partnership between both nations. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Juan Michel SOUTHCOM Public Affairs)