Footage of Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar visit to U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) headquarters in Doral, Florida, March 9, 2026. Persad-Bissessar visited SOUTHCOM to meet with SOUTHCOM Commander Marine Gen. Francis L. Donovan and senior command leaders to discuss collaborative efforts to combat narco-terrorism and ongoing initiatives to strengthen the defense partnership between both nations. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Juan Michel SOUTHCOM Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2026 17:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|998940
|VIRIN:
|260309-A-VV734-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111566549
|Length:
|00:00:17
|Location:
|DORAL, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Trinidad and Tobago's Prime Minister visits SOUTHCOM, by SPC Juan Michel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Trinidad and Tobago's Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar visits SOUTHCOM
