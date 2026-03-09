75th Field Artillery Brigade Sgt. Ramos Lopez Participates in CPX

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



75th Field Artillery Brigade (75th FAB) soldiers participate in an command post exercise (CPX) in Fort Sill, Oklahoma, February 25, 2026. Team Chief, Sgt. Cristopher Ramos Lopez explains his section's role in the CPX and his goals as Soldier in the 75th FAB. 75th FAB is the world's most lethal artillery formation, providing sustained, expeditionary lethality anywhere, anytime, to support the III Armored Corps. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Emaney Wilson)