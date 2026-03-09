75th Field Artillery Brigade (75th FAB) soldiers participate in an command post exercise (CPX) in Fort Sill, Oklahoma, February 25, 2026. Team Chief, Sgt. Cristopher Ramos Lopez explains his section's role in the CPX and his goals as Soldier in the 75th FAB. 75th FAB is the world's most lethal artillery formation, providing sustained, expeditionary lethality anywhere, anytime, to support the III Armored Corps. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Emaney Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2026 17:09
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|998937
|VIRIN:
|260225-A-SS410-3157
|Filename:
|DOD_111566505
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 75th Field Artillery Brigade Sgt. Ramos Lopez Participates in CPX, by CPL Emaney Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
