(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    75th Field Artillery Brigade Sgt. Ramos Lopez Participates in CPX

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2026

    Video by Cpl. Emaney Wilson 

    75th Field Artillery Brigade

    75th Field Artillery Brigade (75th FAB) soldiers participate in an command post exercise (CPX) in Fort Sill, Oklahoma, February 25, 2026. Team Chief, Sgt. Cristopher Ramos Lopez explains his section's role in the CPX and his goals as Soldier in the 75th FAB. 75th FAB is the world's most lethal artillery formation, providing sustained, expeditionary lethality anywhere, anytime, to support the III Armored Corps. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Emaney Wilson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.09.2026 17:09
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 998937
    VIRIN: 260225-A-SS410-3157
    Filename: DOD_111566505
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 75th Field Artillery Brigade Sgt. Ramos Lopez Participates in CPX, by CPL Emaney Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Sill
    75th Field Artillery Brigade
    ToughAsDiamonds
    PhantomWarriors
    III Armored Corps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video