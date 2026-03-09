Georgia Department of Defense members alongside Georgian Defence Force Soldiers participate in the Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) event of the 2026 Georgia Army National Guard State Best Warrior Competition. The competition demonstrates the readiness and lethality of the Georgia DoD and country of Georgia Defence Force soldiers by testing the competitors with physical fitness assessments, written exams, and other warrior tasks and battle drills. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Chasity Williams)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2026 17:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|998936
|VIRIN:
|260309-Z-RO813-7546
|Filename:
|DOD_111566503
|Length:
|00:02:18
|Location:
|RINGGOLD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CBRN (B-Roll Package), by SGT Chasity Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
