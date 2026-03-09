60th AMW supports 821st CRG during Exercise Reef Runner

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/998934" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 22nd Airlift Squadron and 821st Contingency Response Squadron from Travis Air Force Base, California, participate in Exercise Reef Runner at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 1-5, 2026. The exercise was a proof of concept to demonstrate the capability of a C-5M Super Galaxy to transport an 821st CRS assessment team from Travis AFB to Andersen AFB without aerial refueling while maintaining full role capability. The 821st CRS rapidly deploys to open airfields, establish command and control and secure landing zones worldwide. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)



Title: Egyptology

Composers: Hugo Dubery [SACEM] 100%

Publishers: Collection Ideale [SACEM] 100%

Album: SynthScore Vol.2

Catalog: Idea055

Track number: Idea055-11

Labels: Ideal.e German Label Code: LC 100888 ISRC: FX-R67-25-00517