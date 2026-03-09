U.S. Airmen assigned to the 22nd Airlift Squadron and 821st Contingency Response Squadron from Travis Air Force Base, California, participate in Exercise Reef Runner at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 1-5, 2026. The exercise was a proof of concept to demonstrate the capability of a C-5M Super Galaxy to transport an 821st CRS assessment team from Travis AFB to Andersen AFB without aerial refueling while maintaining full role capability. The 821st CRS rapidly deploys to open airfields, establish command and control and secure landing zones worldwide. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)
Title: Egyptology
Composers: Hugo Dubery [SACEM] 100%
Publishers: Collection Ideale [SACEM] 100%
Album: SynthScore Vol.2
Catalog: Idea055
Track number: Idea055-11
Labels: Ideal.e German Label Code: LC 100888 ISRC: FX-R67-25-00517
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2026 17:00
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|998934
|VIRIN:
|260205-F-RX751-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111566486
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 60th AMW supports 821st CRG during Exercise Reef Runner, by SrA Robert Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.