    60th AMW supports 821st CRG during Exercise Reef Runner

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Robert Nichols 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 22nd Airlift Squadron and 821st Contingency Response Squadron from Travis Air Force Base, California, participate in Exercise Reef Runner at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 1-5, 2026. The exercise was a proof of concept to demonstrate the capability of a C-5M Super Galaxy to transport an 821st CRS assessment team from Travis AFB to Andersen AFB without aerial refueling while maintaining full role capability. The 821st CRS rapidly deploys to open airfields, establish command and control and secure landing zones worldwide. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 03.09.2026 17:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 998934
    VIRIN: 260205-F-RX751-2001
    Filename: DOD_111566486
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    Travis AFB
    Andersen AFB
    60th AMW
    22nd AS
    821st CRS
    Exercise Reef Runner

