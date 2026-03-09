Evergreen Silent Drill Platoon B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with the United States Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon performs across the country, to include Arizona, Georgia, Washington D.C., and Virginia. The Silent Drill Platoon, established in 1948, represents the excellence and professionalism of the Marine Corps, inspiring audiences worldwide. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Christopher Prelle)