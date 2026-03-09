Evergreen Silent Drill Platoon B-Roll

U.S. Marines with the United States Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon performs across the country, to include Arizona, Georgia, Washington D.C., and Virginia. The Silent Drill Platoon, established in 1948, represents the excellence and professionalism of the Marine Corps, inspiring audiences worldwide. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Christopher Prelle)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2026 16:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|998930
|VIRIN:
|260309-M-IW482-2985
|Filename:
|DOD_111566454
|Length:
|00:02:24
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
