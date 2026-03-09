(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Evergreen Silent Drill Platoon B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.09.2026

    Video by Cpl. Christopher Prelle 

    Marine Barracks Washington

    U.S. Marines with the United States Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon performs across the country, to include Arizona, Georgia, Washington D.C., and Virginia. The Silent Drill Platoon, established in 1948, represents the excellence and professionalism of the Marine Corps, inspiring audiences worldwide. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Christopher Prelle)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2026
    Date Posted: 03.09.2026 16:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 998930
    VIRIN: 260309-M-IW482-2985
    Filename: DOD_111566454
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Evergreen Silent Drill Platoon B-Roll, by Cpl Christopher Prelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SDP, Silent Drill Platoon, Marine Barracks Washington, MBW, 8th & I

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video