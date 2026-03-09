U.S. Air Force Airmen and international officers participate in the Norwegian Foot March at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, March 5, 2026. The event tests endurance and resilience as participants complete an 18.6-mile ruck march within a designated time standard while carrying a weighted rucksack. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mikayla Cardona)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2026 16:29
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|998927
|VIRIN:
|260305-F-IW492-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111566439
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force Airmen and international officers participate in Norwegian Foot March at Maxwell Air Force Base, by SrA Mikayla Cardona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.