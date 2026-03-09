(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Air Force Airmen and international officers participate in Norwegian Foot March at Maxwell Air Force Base

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Mikayla Cardona 

    Air University Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen and international officers participate in the Norwegian Foot March at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, March 5, 2026. The event tests endurance and resilience as participants complete an 18.6-mile ruck march within a designated time standard while carrying a weighted rucksack. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mikayla Cardona)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2026
    Date Posted: 03.09.2026 16:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 998927
    VIRIN: 260305-F-IW492-1001
    Filename: DOD_111566439
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force Airmen and international officers participate in Norwegian Foot March at Maxwell Air Force Base, by SrA Mikayla Cardona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    International officers
    ACSC
    Norwegian Ruck March
    Endurance event
    Norwegian Foot March
    Ruck march

