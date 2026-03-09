(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Force Global College Promo

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2026

    Video by Damien Thomas 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Air Force Global College develops bold and innovative 21st Century warfighter-leaders and civil servants poised to champion excellence, embrace uncertainty, overcome challenges, and drive change for the future of Air and Space Power.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2026
    Date Posted: 03.09.2026 16:15
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 998926
    VIRIN: 260105-F-VY241-1001
    Filename: DOD_111566398
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Global College Promo, by Damien Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video