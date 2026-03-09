(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Warrior Training Tasks Round Robin (B-Roll Package)

    RINGGOLD, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2026

    Video by Sgt. Chasity Williams 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Georgia Department of Defense members alongside Georgian Defence Force Soldiers participate in the Warrior Training Tasks (WTT) Round Robin event of the 2026 Georgia Army National Guard State Best Warrior Competition. The competition demonstrates the readiness and lethality of the Georgia DoD and country of Georgia Defence Force soldiers by testing the competitors with physical fitness assessments, written exams, and other warrior tasks and battle drills. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Chasity Williams)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warrior Training Tasks Round Robin (B-Roll Package), by SGT Chasity Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    round robin
    National Guard
    Georgia National Guard
    GABWC2026

