(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    181st MFTB Cabin Fever Competition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2026

    Video by Greg Mason 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    U.S. Soldiers and civilians assigned to 181st Infantry Brigade (Multifunctional Training Brigade), First Army Division West, Squad Competition part of Cabin Fever 2026 at Whitetail Ridge, February 10, 2026. The Squad Competition consisted of five stations including Casualty Treatment, Call for Fire, Winter Chains on Tires, Fire Starting and Archery. Cabin Fever 2026 consisted of multiple events and games where the Soldiers competed against one another while representing their battalions. (U.S. Army Video by Greg Mason/Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2026
    Date Posted: 03.09.2026 15:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 998919
    VIRIN: 260210-A-VQ984-7073
    Filename: DOD_111566356
    Length: 00:04:13
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 181st MFTB Cabin Fever Competition, by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort McCoy
    181 MFTB
    cabin fever 2026

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video