video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/998918" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers assigned to the 4th Infantry Division employ the Infantry Squad Vehicle – Heavy to enhance tactical mobility operations during Ivy Sting IV at Fort Carson, Colorado, Feb. 5, 2026. The ISV-H seats up to six Soldiers and provides onboard power capabilities to support the mission, enabling teams to stay mobile while sustaining critical systems in dispersed environments. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jonathan Reyes)