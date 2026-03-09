(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Infantry Squad Vehicle - Heavy

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2026

    Video by Spc. Jonathan Reyes 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers assigned to the 4th Infantry Division employ the Infantry Squad Vehicle – Heavy to enhance tactical mobility operations during Ivy Sting IV at Fort Carson, Colorado, Feb. 5, 2026. The ISV-H seats up to six Soldiers and provides onboard power capabilities to support the mission, enabling teams to stay mobile while sustaining critical systems in dispersed environments. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jonathan Reyes)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 03.09.2026 16:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 998918
    VIRIN: 260205-A-LV856-1001
    Filename: DOD_111566354
    Length: 00:04:30
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    Military Exercise
    Steadfast and Loyal
    Infantry Squad Vehicles (ISV)
    Ivy Sting
    Ivy Sting 4
    ISV-Heavy

