    181st MFTB Cabin Fever Competition

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2026

    Video by Greg Mason 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    U.S. Soldiers and civilians assigned to 181st Infantry Brigade (Multifunctional Training Brigade), First Army Division West, play Futsal as part of Cabin Fever 2026 at Rumpel Fitness Center, February 11, 2026. Cabin Fever 2026 consisted of multiple events and games where the Soldiers competed against one another while representing their battalions. (U.S. Army Video by Greg Mason/Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office)

    Date Posted: 03.09.2026 15:46
    VIRIN: 260211-A-VQ984-3269
    Length: 00:02:07
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 181st MFTB Cabin Fever Competition, by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort McCoy
    181 MFTB
    cabin fever 2026

