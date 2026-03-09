181st MFTB Cabin Fever Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers and civilians assigned to 181st Infantry Brigade (Multifunctional Training Brigade), First Army Division West, play corn hole, darts and bowling during Cabin Fever 2026 at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, February 12, 2026. Cabin Fever 2026 consisted of multiple events and games where the Soldiers competed against one another while representing their battalions. (U.S. Army Video by Greg Mason/Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office)