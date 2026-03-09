(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Honoring the heroic U.S. Navy Corpsmen of Iwo Jima

    UNITED STATES

    03.09.2026

    Video by John Benedetto 

    Defense Health Agency

    On February 19, 1945, nearly 30 thousand U.S. troops landed on the beaches of Iwo Jima. U.S Navy corpsmen arrived just behind the first troops, and played a vital role caring for wounded service members throughout the incursion.

    Date Taken: 03.09.2026
    Date Posted: 03.09.2026 15:17
    Location: US

