    WA ANG enhances leadership and mission readiness through collaborative training

    COEUR D'ALENE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Brandy Burke 

    Washington Air National Guard

    Motivational speaker Blue Stiley, Master Sgt. Naomi Sanders, and Lt. Col. Jimmy McInerney lead professional development sessions for the Washington Air National Guard in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, March 7-8, 2026. Stiley’s "To Make an Impact: Find Your Table" presentation, Sanders’ briefing on career navigation, and McInerney’s State Partnership Program panel were part of a weekend-long mission to empower Airmen through leadership and resilience training. The event concluded with a ceremony recognizing the achievements of WA ANG members over the past year. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Brandy Burke)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2026
    Date Posted: 03.09.2026 14:31
