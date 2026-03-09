Motivational speaker Blue Stiley, Master Sgt. Naomi Sanders, and Lt. Col. Jimmy McInerney lead professional development sessions for the Washington Air National Guard in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, March 7-8, 2026. Stiley’s "To Make an Impact: Find Your Table" presentation, Sanders’ briefing on career navigation, and McInerney’s State Partnership Program panel were part of a weekend-long mission to empower Airmen through leadership and resilience training. The event concluded with a ceremony recognizing the achievements of WA ANG members over the past year. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Brandy Burke)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2026 14:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|998902
|VIRIN:
|260308-Z-XJ318-6051
|Filename:
|DOD_111566053
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|COEUR D'ALENE, IDAHO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, WA ANG enhances leadership and mission readiness through collaborative training, by MSgt Brandy Burke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
