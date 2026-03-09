WA ANG enhances leadership and mission readiness through collaborative training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/998902" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Motivational speaker Blue Stiley, Master Sgt. Naomi Sanders, and Lt. Col. Jimmy McInerney lead professional development sessions for the Washington Air National Guard in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, March 7-8, 2026. Stiley’s "To Make an Impact: Find Your Table" presentation, Sanders’ briefing on career navigation, and McInerney’s State Partnership Program panel were part of a weekend-long mission to empower Airmen through leadership and resilience training. The event concluded with a ceremony recognizing the achievements of WA ANG members over the past year. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Brandy Burke)