55th MEB Soldiers hone marksmanship at EST

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/998891" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Cadet Rachel Torres, an intelligence cadet with Headquarters Support Company, 55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, participates in marksmanship training at the Engagement Skills Trainer March 6, 2026, at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania. Torres and other 55th MEB Soldiers used the EST to hone fundamental weapons and engagement skills in a virtual training environment ahead of individual weapons qualification later in the year. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith)