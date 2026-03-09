(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    55th MEB Soldiers hone marksmanship at EST

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith 

    55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, 28th Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Cadet Rachel Torres, an intelligence cadet with Headquarters Support Company, 55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, participates in marksmanship training at the Engagement Skills Trainer March 6, 2026, at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania. Torres and other 55th MEB Soldiers used the EST to hone fundamental weapons and engagement skills in a virtual training environment ahead of individual weapons qualification later in the year. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2026
    Date Posted: 03.09.2026 13:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 998891
    VIRIN: 260306-Z-AM608-1001
    Filename: DOD_111565824
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 55th MEB Soldiers hone marksmanship at EST, by SFC Shane Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Weapons training

    Fort Indiantown Gap

    Pennsylvania

    Training

    Army National Guard

    Marksmanship

    TAGS

    Pennsylvania Army National Guard
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    Engagement Skills Trainer
    EST
    55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade
    55MEB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video