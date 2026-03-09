U.S. Army Cadet Rachel Torres, an intelligence cadet with Headquarters Support Company, 55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, participates in marksmanship training at the Engagement Skills Trainer March 6, 2026, at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania. Torres and other 55th MEB Soldiers used the EST to hone fundamental weapons and engagement skills in a virtual training environment ahead of individual weapons qualification later in the year. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2026 13:12
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|998891
|VIRIN:
|260306-Z-AM608-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111565824
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 55th MEB Soldiers hone marksmanship at EST, by SFC Shane Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Weapons training
Fort Indiantown Gap
Pennsylvania
Training
Army National Guard
Marksmanship