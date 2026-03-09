(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Road to Gold - GAFPB

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    02.26.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Trevor Calvert 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. and German service members participate in German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge qualification events during the German American Friendship Days at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 20-27, 2026. The GAFPB is a German military decoration awarded to service members who demonstrate exceptional physical fitness, marksmanship and military proficiency through a series of rigorous events. German American Friendship Days highlight the enduring partnership between U.S. and German forces while strengthening interoperability, readiness and mutual respect between Allied forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Trevor Calvert)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.09.2026 12:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 998883
    VIRIN: 260227-F-TC518-1001
    Filename: DOD_111565725
    Length: 00:03:06
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Road to Gold - GAFPB, by SrA Trevor Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    GAFPB
    GAFPB: German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge
    Ramstein
    Joint Forces
    GAFD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video