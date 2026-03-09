The Road to Gold - GAFPB

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. and German service members participate in German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge qualification events during the German American Friendship Days at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 20-27, 2026. The GAFPB is a German military decoration awarded to service members who demonstrate exceptional physical fitness, marksmanship and military proficiency through a series of rigorous events. German American Friendship Days highlight the enduring partnership between U.S. and German forces while strengthening interoperability, readiness and mutual respect between Allied forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Trevor Calvert)