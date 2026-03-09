U.S. Army Sgt. Tajea Tucker, a joint fire support specialist assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division, discusses why she serves while on rotation at Boleslawiec, Poland, Feb. 25, 2026. The 3rd ID is currently deployed to various locations throughout Eastern Europe in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve, which strengthens training and partnerships with NATO allies. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Darnell Howard)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2026 14:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|998877
|VIRIN:
|260309-A-HP112-3295
|Filename:
|DOD_111565601
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|BOLESLAWIEC, PL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Dogface Soldier: Why we serve, by SPC Darnell Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.