    Dogface Soldier: Why we serve

    BOLESLAWIEC, POLAND

    03.09.2026

    Video by Spc. Darnell Howard 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Sgt. Tajea Tucker, a joint fire support specialist assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division, discusses why she serves while on rotation at Boleslawiec, Poland, Feb. 25, 2026. The 3rd ID is currently deployed to various locations throughout Eastern Europe in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve, which strengthens training and partnerships with NATO allies. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Darnell Howard)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2026
    Date Posted: 03.09.2026 14:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 998877
    VIRIN: 260309-A-HP112-3295
    Filename: DOD_111565601
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: BOLESLAWIEC, PL

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dogface Soldier: Why we serve, by SPC Darnell Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    3rdInfantryDivision
    StrongerTogether
    XVIII Airborn Corps
    RockOfTheMarne

