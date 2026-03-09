(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dogface Soldiers build strength through combatives

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BOLESLAWIEC, POLAND

    03.08.2026

    Video by Spc. Jude Vogel 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Soldiers with the 3rd Infantry Division conduct combatives training while deployed at Boleslawiec, Poland, March 9, 2026. Footage contains interviews of Soldiers discussing how Army combatives challenges Soldiers, builds confidence and enhances lethality. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jude Vogel)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2026
    Date Posted: 03.09.2026 14:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 998875
    VIRIN: 260309-A-UY468-1001
    Filename: DOD_111565588
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: BOLESLAWIEC, PL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dogface Soldiers build strength through combatives, by SPC Jude Vogel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video