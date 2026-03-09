146 AES medevac drill on C-130J

EXERCISE EXERCISE EXERCISE
The 146th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, California Air National Guard, conducts medevac exercises aboard a C-130J to exercise Sentry South 26-2 training in Gulfport, Mississippi. South 26-2 is a large force employment exercise focused on major combat operations and joint maritime opportunities in a contested or degraded operational environment. Sentry South 26-2 applies joint and combined warfighting doctrine against realistic and robust enemy integrated threat systems, all while under safe and controlled conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicole Wright)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2026 11:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|998869
|VIRIN:
|260223-Z-CA329-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111565522
|Length:
|00:03:07
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
