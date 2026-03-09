146 AES medevac exercise on multiple aircrafts at Sentry South 26-2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



EXERCISE EXERCISE EXERCISE

The 146th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, California Air National Guard, practices medevac scenarios onboard multiple aircrafts, working with other national guard wings and military branches. They flew on a V-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft from the Navy's Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM-40), a 185th Aviation Brigade Mississippi Army National Guard UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter, a 143rd Airlift Wing Rhode Island Air National Guard C-130J Super Hercules, and a 139th Airlift Wing Missouri Air National Guard C-130 Hercules, during exercise Sentry South 26-2 at the Combat Readiness Training Center, Gulfport, Mississippi, Feb. 24-27, 2026. Sentry South 26-2 is a large force employment exercise focused on major combat operations and joint maritime opportunities in a contested or degraded operational environment. Sentry South 26-2 applies joint and combined warfighting doctrine against realistic and robust enemy integrated threat systems, all while under safe and controlled conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Nicole Wright)