    USAG Italy Commander Speaks About Housing Inspection

    ITALY

    03.05.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon White 

    AFN Vicenza

    Col. Vaughn D. Strong, Jr., The U.S. Army Garrison-Italy garrison commander, conducts a live radio interview with AFN Vicenza on Caserma Ederle on March 6, 2026. Col. Strong’s message focused on the upcoming mandatory third-party housing inspection and how it increases soldier readiness and contributes to family health. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brandon White.)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2026
    Date Posted: 03.09.2026 11:01
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 998866
    VIRIN: 260306-A-FG870-5242
    Filename: DOD_111565497
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: IT

