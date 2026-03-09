USAG Italy Commander Speaks About Housing Inspection

Col. Vaughn D. Strong, Jr., The U.S. Army Garrison-Italy garrison commander, conducts a live radio interview with AFN Vicenza on Caserma Ederle on March 6, 2026. Col. Strong’s message focused on the upcoming mandatory third-party housing inspection and how it increases soldier readiness and contributes to family health. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brandon White.)
