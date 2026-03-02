(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USW(R&E), DIU Director Observe Drone Dominance Demonstration at Fort Benning

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    COLUMBUS, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dennis Buzard 

    Office of the Secretary of War Public Affairs           

    Under Secretary of War for Research and Engineering Emil Michael and Defense Innovation Unit Director Travis Metz observe a drone dominance demonstration at Fort Benning, Ga., March 2, 2026. (DoW video by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Dennis Buzard)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2026
    Date Posted: 03.09.2026 09:58
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 998854
    VIRIN: 260302-A-RQ234-2324
    Filename: DOD_111565337
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: COLUMBUS, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USW(R&E), DIU Director Observe Drone Dominance Demonstration at Fort Benning, by SSG Dennis Buzard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Emil Michael
    Travis Metz

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video