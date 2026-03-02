Under Secretary of War for Research and Engineering Emil Michael and Defense Innovation Unit Director Travis Metz observe a drone dominance demonstration at Fort Benning, Ga., March 2, 2026. (DoW video by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Dennis Buzard)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2026 09:58
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|998854
|VIRIN:
|260302-A-RQ234-2324
|Filename:
|DOD_111565337
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|COLUMBUS, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USW(R&E), DIU Director Observe Drone Dominance Demonstration at Fort Benning, by SSG Dennis Buzard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.