Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announces the Senior Service College Alignment at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Feb. 24, 2026. (DoW video by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Dennis Buzard)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2026 09:23
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|998845
|VIRIN:
|260224-A-RQ234-5506
|Filename:
|DOD_111565272
|Length:
|00:04:20
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, SW Announces Senior Service College Alignment, by SSG Dennis Buzard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.