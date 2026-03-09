Snacks with Saacks Ep. 05 : Mr. Garrett Shoemaker

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/998835" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Grab a slice of King Cake and join Mr. Nicholaus Saacks, CECOM Deputy to the Commanding General, for a festive conversation with Garrett Shoemaker, Executive Director of the CECOM Army Software & Innovation Center (ASIC).



In this Mardi Gras edition, they discuss controversial food preferences, and how ASIC is modernizing the force through expanded low-code capabilities and the development of AI Flow. Check out the full episode below to see how ASIC is driving Army readiness (and to find out who gets the baby in the King Cake)!