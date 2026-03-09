(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Snacks with Saacks Ep. 05 : Mr. Garrett Shoemaker

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.05.2026

    Video by Sean Kief 

    U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command

    Grab a slice of King Cake and join Mr. Nicholaus Saacks, CECOM Deputy to the Commanding General, for a festive conversation with Garrett Shoemaker, Executive Director of the CECOM Army Software & Innovation Center (ASIC).

    In this Mardi Gras edition, they discuss controversial food preferences, and how ASIC is modernizing the force through expanded low-code capabilities and the development of AI Flow. Check out the full episode below to see how ASIC is driving Army readiness (and to find out who gets the baby in the King Cake)!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 03.09.2026 13:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 998835
    VIRIN: 260205-A-EZ484-2965
    Filename: DOD_111565247
    Length: 00:03:54
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Snacks with Saacks Ep. 05 : Mr. Garrett Shoemaker, by Sean Kief, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video