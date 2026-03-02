Secretary of War Pete Hegseth delivers a briefing on Operation Epic Fury at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., March 4, 2026. (DoW video by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Dennis Buzard)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2026 08:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|998830
|VIRIN:
|260304-A-RQ234-4838
|Filename:
|DOD_111565192
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Epic Fury, by SSG Dennis Buzard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.