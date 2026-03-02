(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    18th Military Police Best Squad Competition Week

    GERMANY

    03.05.2026

    Video by Pvt. Robert Palmer Jr 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers from across the 18th Military Police Brigade compete in various events during the 18th Military Police Brigade Best Squad Competition on U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Grafenwoehr, Germany, March 6, 2026. (U.S. Army video by Pvt. Robert Palmer)

