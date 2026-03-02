U.S. Army Soldiers from across the 18th Military Police Brigade compete in various events during the 18th Military Police Brigade Best Squad Competition on U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Grafenwoehr, Germany, March 6, 2026. (U.S. Army video by Pvt. Robert Palmer)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2026 08:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|998829
|VIRIN:
|260305-A-XO150-3988
|Filename:
|DOD_111565164
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 18th Military Police Best Squad Competition Week, by PV2 Robert Palmer Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.