SW Arsenal of Freedom Tour - Arkansas

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth signs a custom 155mm LAP at General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems, as part of his Arsenal of Freedom Tour, Camden, Ark., Feb. 27, 2026. (DoW video by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Dennis Buzard)
|02.27.2026
|03.09.2026 08:50
|Video Productions
|998828
|260227-A-RQ234-5603
|DOD_111565144
|00:00:54
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|0
|0
